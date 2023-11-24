3 suspects crash van through Pleasant Hill Kohl's, steal merchandise, police say

Pleasant Hill police are seeking three suspects who crashed a vehicle into a Kohl's department store on Thanksgiving evening to steal merchandise.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- Pleasant Hill police are seeking three suspects who crashed a vehicle into a Kohl's department store on Thanksgiving evening to steal merchandise.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle that crashed into an entrance to the Kohl's store at 2302 Monument Blvd. just off of Interstate Highway 680.

VIDEO: Authorities beef up security in San Francisco shopping districts during holiday season

Cities across California are waging a big fight against organized retail theft crime as holiday shopping kicks into gear.

Police arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle that had caused extensive damage to the east doors of the business, which was closed for the holiday with no employees or customers present.

Investigators determined three suspects wearing masks entered the building after crashing the car into it, then took an unspecified amount of merchandise and fled in a white sedan.

MORE: California Highway Patrol cracking down on retail theft ahead of holiday shopping season

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Pleasant Hill police investigations bureau at (925) 288-4630.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live