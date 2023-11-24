  • Watch Now

3 suspects crash van through Pleasant Hill Kohl's, steal merchandise, police say

Bay City News
Friday, November 24, 2023 7:46PM
Suspects crash van though East Bay Kohl's, steal merchandise: police
Pleasant Hill police are seeking three suspects who crashed a vehicle into a Kohl's department store on Thanksgiving evening to steal merchandise.

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- Pleasant Hill police are seeking three suspects who crashed a vehicle into a Kohl's department store on Thanksgiving evening to steal merchandise.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle that crashed into an entrance to the Kohl's store at 2302 Monument Blvd. just off of Interstate Highway 680.

Police arrived to find an unoccupied vehicle that had caused extensive damage to the east doors of the business, which was closed for the holiday with no employees or customers present.

Investigators determined three suspects wearing masks entered the building after crashing the car into it, then took an unspecified amount of merchandise and fled in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Pleasant Hill police investigations bureau at (925) 288-4630.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
