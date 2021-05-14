KOIT 'Employee of the Day' giveaway and an organization giving to the community

As part of 96.5 KOIT's Workday Bonus giveaway campaign, Reggie Aqui donated his $1,000 prize to the Center.
Freska, Midday On-Air Talent, 96.5 KOIT, honored a very special listener, Reggie Aqui, with a check as their "Employee of the Day."
It didn't take Reggie long to decide he wanted to award SFCHC. Lance Toma, CEO, told us the donation will go to more supplies and resources to continue to provide support to the communities they serve.
