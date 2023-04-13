  • Watch Now

Kraft Heinz's 'Just Crack an Egg' comes up with solution to egg crisis: Just date a farmer

How you get the eggs is up to you.

Thursday, April 13, 2023 12:49AM
Kraft Heinz - the maker of the Just Crack an Egg breakfast bowl - has partnered with the Farmers Only dating website to give people the chance to meet a farmer and in return, get fresh eggs!

CHICAGO -- As the price of eggs has skyrocketed, a food company has come up with a unique solution to help you get them, but you may have to go on a few dates first.

All you have to do is purchase a Just Crack an Egg bowl and upload your receipt to the Just Date a Farmer website. You'll then get a code for a free, premium subscription to the dating site.

According to the Associated Press, egg prices, which had soared after an outbreak of avian flu, plunged nearly 11% just in March, though they remain 36% more expensive than a year ago.

So, how you get the eggs is up to you.

