Food & Drink

'Day of the Dozens' lets you snag 12 Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Get your sweet tooth ready. Krispy Kreme is rolling out a deal that will land you 12 delicious doughnuts for just $1!

It's part of the North Carolina-based company's "Day of the Dozens" promotion.



On Dec. 12 (12/12), you can get a dozen glazed doughnuts for just $1 after purchasing a dozen of any type of doughnuts.

That first dozen could include any of the store's creations, including this year's seasonal specials: the Santa Belly Doughnut, the Present Doughnut, and the Festive Tree Doughnut.



Remember, the doughnut dealers are now also partnering with DoorDash. So you don't even have to leave your home to get your sugar fix this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SJ hospital reaches full capacity, including ICU beds
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
Experts warn of cyberattacks ahead of vaccine release in US
Elon Musk says he's moved to Texas
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Better Bay Area: The State of the Arts
Show More
SFUSD board discusses plan for in-person classes
COVID-19 updates: Santa Clara Co. supervisors to be briefed on vaccine plan
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Is anyone enforcing the new stay-at-home order? We asked them
Are people actually staying home? Here's what our drone found
More TOP STORIES News