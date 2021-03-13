krispy kreme

Krispy Kreme releases 4 'luck-filled' doughnuts for St. Patrick's Day

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Krispy Kreme is going green through St. Patrick's Day.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain will be selling four St. Patrick's Day-themed doughnuts in its Luck o'the Doughnut Collection.

  • Lucky Unicorn - an original doughnut dipped in white icing and decorated as a magical unicorn

  • Lucky Leprechaun - a cookies and kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing, decorated with stripes and a leprechaun hat

  • Lucky Gold Coins - an original glazed doughnut, dipped in white icing and topped with a shamrock sprinkle blend


  • Lucky Sprinkles - an original glazed doughnut, dipped in green icing and sprinkled with shamrocks


Participating locations will offer a free green original glazed doughnut to customers dressed in green on March 16-17.

You can find participating shops near you here.
