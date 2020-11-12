What is Kristin Chenoweth doing? Everything... she's doing everything

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tony Award-winning Kristin Chenoweth has a lot going on right now, but she made time to reminisce about her time in the Bay Area back in 2003. Chenoweth starred as Glinda in the debut of "Wicked" at the Curran Theatre in San Francisco."You know I love the (San Francisco) Symphony, I love the arts, I love everything about San Francisco, you know this. I love the people, I love the men and women, and I love the Gay Men's Chorus," Chenoweth said to start her interview - courtesy of Kellogg's.It's hard to describe the rest of the interview, but just watch in the video above. It's worth it.