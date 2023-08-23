SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Members of the Mexican American Vintners Association (MAVA) shared their wines at the La Cosecha 11th Annual Grand Tasting, held at Aldina Vineyards in Healdsburg.

Monica Lopez, co-owner of Aldina Vineyards, said "there's 18 wineries showcasing beautiful wines together." As part of supporting community effort, "we do some programs around scholarships, trying to really motivate the Latino community who have expressed... and supporting our local artists who will be participating in the event."

Gloria Rodriguez shared that her parents were born in Mexico and had a farm-working background and that there is a growing a community of Mexican winemakers. "A majority, or more well-known Latino wineries, which are Ceja, Robledo, have come through the Bracero program. It's been a generational thing where they were farmworker themselves and then later on to become vinters... There's about 45 Latino-owned wineries in California," answered Lopez.

Coming together and being able to rely on one another when it comes to representation has been important, added Lopez.

For interest in knowing more or supporting for MAVA's work, visit www.nsmava.org.