'I felt like crying': Bay Area police react to brazen, ambush-style shooting of 2 LA sheriff's deputies

"We're sick to our stomachs, angry."
That reaction from San Jose Police Officer's Association President Paul Kelly, after seeing disturbing surveillance video that captured the ambush-style attack on two deputies in Compton by a lone gunman.
RELATED: 2 LA County deputies 'fighting for their lives' after ambush shooting; Search for suspect underway
"We realize it's a tough job, we take risks. But doing our job is not getting ambushed. That's not doing our job, they were just sitting there, it's sickening," Kelly said.
Kelly sent to message to his officers, Sunday to be safe on the street.
Law enforcement officials tell ABC News that both deputies are in stable condition.
San Francisco Police tweeted good wishes for the LA Sheriff's department, writing, "we pray for the recovery of your two deputies."
Our hearts are with you tonight @LASDHQ...— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) September 13, 2020
We pray for the recovery of your two deputies who were critically injured tonight in a shooting incident. pic.twitter.com/blp2gckEgH
San Francisco Police Officer's Association President Tony Montoya condemned shooting and pointed blame.
"When our politicians start to praise rioters and vilify police officers, this is what happens," said Montoya.
Hours after the shooting, several demonstrators blocked the emergency room entrance where the deputies were treated.
Defund SFPD Now organizer, Alex Karim isn't surprised by the act of violence.
"It's unfortunate this happened, people who do shootings like this don't represent the movement, but they are a reflection of the failures of policing to provide public safety for all of us, right," Karim said.
Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted: "The perpetrator must quickly be brought to justice."
A 31 year-old mother and a 24 year-old are fighting for their lives because of this cowardly, horrific act.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 13, 2020
The perpetrator must be quickly brought to justice.
Praying for a full recovery for the deputies. @JenSiebelNewsom and I are keeping their loved ones in our thoughts. https://t.co/MCKAQkiEGb