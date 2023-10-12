A Mexican tradition is coming to life and death on stage. The play "La Muerte Baila" is a musical by San Jose's Teatro Visión.

Day of the Dead musical comes to life in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A Mexican tradition is coming to life and death on stage. The play "La Muerte Baila" is a musical by San Jose's Teatro Visión.

Wednesday night was their final dress rehearsal before opening night inside the Mexican Heritage Plaza Theater.

Artistic Director Rodrigo García said the original play was created by Teatro Milagro in Portland.

The last time this play was performed was in 2020, when it was live streamed.

García said with humor, they're able to talk about a heavy topic.

"One thing that happens in our society is that we are afraid to talk about death. In the Latinx culture, we do celebrate death as much as we celebrate life. And that's really the meaning of the play that by celebrating those who passed, we are bringing back their legacy and recognizing how much they meant for us," García said.

Costume designer Sharon Peng said her work starts with research.

"So the very first thing I connected with the show is that it's very personal... obviously cause Day of the Dead. So when I met the actors the first thing I asked them was where is your family traditionally from?" Peng said.

She felt honored to create looks from different regions of Mexico and integrate that into a play.

"The time when you honor in public with everyone - it's celebratory. Right, it's a celebration of life and that was a big, big thing for me. That I wanted color everywhere," Peng said.

One actor said being a part of this production connects him to his roots.

Jose Martinez plays Tio Carlos, a character that helps his nephew return back the land of the living.

"I grew up here in the states from Oakland and I always wanted to keep my mother spirit alive, you know, and her customs and culture and stuff," Martinez said.

The show is described as a heartwarming story about remembrance.

Actor Ricardo Cortes said his favorite part about the play is dancing, and honoring passed loved ones toward the end.

"You know we all have someone. And that gets really emotional," Cortes said.

"La Muerta Baila" runs for two weekends. The first performance starts on Thursday night and runs until Sunday, Oct. 22.

For more information on showtimes and ticket prices, visit this page.

