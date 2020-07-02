Video shows newlyweds rescued after being swept away by giant wave at California beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. -- What started out as a beautiful wedding photo shoot on a southern California beach quickly turned into a soggy nightmare, after the couple was swept off a rock by a giant rogue wave.

An eyewitness captured video of the incident from a lookout near the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach and immediately called for help.

Several lifeguards rushed into the water to save the bride and groom.

The footage shows the bride was eventually hauled out of the water and onto the shore, wedding dress and all.

No one was seriously injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
laguna beachorange countybeachesrogue wavecaught on videoweddingcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What needs to happen to get CA back on track? UCSF doctor explains
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
At least 4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, authorities say
UCSF prepares for possible surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Monterey to issue $100 face mask citations, closes beaches for 4th of July
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
Contra Costa Co. authorities urge public to lay off fireworks July 4th weekend
Show More
Pool testing could aid COVID-19 fight
Watch List: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
Health experts slam US deal for large supply of coronavirus drug
COVID-19 infects nearly half of residents at Hayward healthcare facility
More TOP STORIES News