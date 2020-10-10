Woman falls into Lake Tahoe, drowns; 6 kids on boat rescued

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said the incident occurred Friday evening near Zephyr Cove, which is on the east side of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada border.
After the woman and the man went into the water, the boat with the children still aboard drifted into the middle of the lake where a fire district boat crew rescued the children, who were unhurt, the district said in a statement.
Rescue personnel were unable to revive the woman.
No identities were released. Additional information, including relationships between the people involved and ages of the children, wasn't immediately known.
Tragedy on #Tahoe #drowning Female drowns man jumps in to save her has a life vest on, he suffers severe hypothermia. The boat was a drift with six kids on board in middle of Lake by Zephyr Cove. M-24 rescues and transports male & tries to resuscitate woman. pic.twitter.com/V2iR8qZaJ1— Tahoe Douglas Fire (@tahoefire) October 10, 2020