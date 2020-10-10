Woman falls into Lake Tahoe, drowns; 6 kids on boat rescued

This image shows a photo of Tahoe Douglas Fire Department's M-24 rescue boat in Zephyr Cove, Nevada on October 10, 2020. (KGO-TV)

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. -- A woman drowned after falling off a boat carrying six children on Lake Tahoe and a man who jumped off the boat to try to rescue her had to be hospitalized for severe hypothermia, authorities in northern Nevada said Saturday.

The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District said the incident occurred Friday evening near Zephyr Cove, which is on the east side of the lake that straddles the California-Nevada border.

After the woman and the man went into the water, the boat with the children still aboard drifted into the middle of the lake where a fire district boat crew rescued the children, who were unhurt, the district said in a statement.

Rescue personnel were unable to revive the woman.

No identities were released. Additional information, including relationships between the people involved and ages of the children, wasn't immediately known.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoedrowninglake tahoeaccidentboat accident
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after allegedly hanging noose at Berkeley Marina
Toys stolen from SF cafe by man disguised as worker, owner says
Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle in Sacramento
Trump makes 1st public appearance since his hospital stay
Lowell High School may move to lottery admissions, SFUSD announces
Advocates call recent ICE arrests a political tactic ahead of election
Spare the Air Alert issued for Bay Area through Tuesday
Show More
Bay Area sees record number of Spare the Air alerts in 2020, surpassing 2017 record
NOT REAL NEWS: False stories from this week
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
2020 hurricane season breaks 1916 record
$5K in grant money being offered to help small businesses in SJ, SF
More TOP STORIES News