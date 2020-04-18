Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Livestream brings SoCal poppy fields to public shut out by pandemic

Although state parks are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still bring the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve into your home.
LANCASTER, Calif. -- Although state parks are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, you can still bring a little bit of spring into your home -- virtually.

The popular Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, which is inaccessible amid stay-at-home orders, can be seen this year via livestream.

Social distancing measures may be necessary until 2022 to contain coronavirus pandemic

While superblooms have attracted throngs of visitors in the past, forecasters say a moderate bloom is expected this season.

The livestream is available at parks.ca.gov/live/poppyreserve.

