Landslide blocks all lanes at eastbound CA-85 in San Mateo Co., CHP says

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Friday, September 8, 2023 11:22PM
SAN MATEO COUNTY (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon there is a "Severe Traffic Alert and Landslide" on Eastbound CA-84 west of CA-35 in San Mateo County.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m.

All lanes remain blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

