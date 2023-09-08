Landslide blocks all lanes at eastbound CA-85 in San Mateo Co., CHP says

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KGO) -- California Highway Patrol said Friday afternoon there is a "Severe Traffic Alert and Landslide" on Eastbound CA-84 west of CA-35 in San Mateo County.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m.

All lanes remain blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

