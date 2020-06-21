Laney College teacher Matthew Hubbard issues apology after asking Oakland student to 'anglicize' her name

RELATED: Laney College's Phuc Bui says teacher Matthew Hubbard asked her to 'anglicize' her name
The Vietnamese American college freshman said she received a request from her trigonometry professor, who said her name sounded too much like an "insult in English." The professor then referred to her as "P-Nguyen" during class.
Hubbard's apology tweet read: "I apologize for my insensitive actions which caused pain and anger to my student, and which have now caused pain and anger to an untold number of people who read my two inappropriate emails on the Internet."
UPDATE: the professor who asked a student to "Anglicize" her name emailed an apology to her.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 21, 2020
His Twitter apology is now hidden.
PS: I offered him opportunity to speak on cam multiple times but he declined. 1 email to me: “If you want to learn more read the New York Times."😐 pic.twitter.com/4ZLyCds8N6
By Saturday afternoon Hubbard took down all of his tweets. Phuc's sister confirmed to ABC7 News that Professor Hubbard sent Phuc an apology email as well.
Laney College issued a statement that doesn't name Hubbard but acknowledges allegations of "racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member" who is now on "administrative leave."