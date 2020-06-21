racism

Laney College teacher Matthew Hubbard issues apology after asking Oakland student to 'anglicize' her name

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Laney College professor Matthew Hubbard issued an apology on Twitter one day after our ABC7 News exclusive interview with Phuc Bui Diem Nguyen who said her math teacher wrote her emails asking her to "anglicize" her name.

The Vietnamese American college freshman said she received a request from her trigonometry professor, who said her name sounded too much like an "insult in English." The professor then referred to her as "P-Nguyen" during class.

Hubbard's apology tweet read: "I apologize for my insensitive actions which caused pain and anger to my student, and which have now caused pain and anger to an untold number of people who read my two inappropriate emails on the Internet."



By Saturday afternoon Hubbard took down all of his tweets. Phuc's sister confirmed to ABC7 News that Professor Hubbard sent Phuc an apology email as well.

RELATED: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community

Laney College issued a statement that doesn't name Hubbard but acknowledges allegations of "racist and xenophobic messages from a faculty member" who is now on "administrative leave."
