10 biggest Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots won in US lottery history: LIST

ABC News' Janai Norman breaks down the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot and what to do if you get lucky.

The previous record prize was $2.04 billion, won in 2022 by a man in California.

Lottery fever strikes again, as the Powerball jackpot hit $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

The new jackpot for Wednesday's drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.

Here's a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

Florida Lottery Secretary Tom Delacenserie, left, presents Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt with their one-third share of the Jan. 13, 2016, world-record Powerball jackpot. AP Photo/Steve Cannon

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

In this Feb. 26, 2021, photo, attorney Kurt Panouses poses with a check on behalf of a suburban Detroit lottery club that won a $1.05 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot. Michigan Lottery via AP

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.