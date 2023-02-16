San Francisco woman makes lasagnas for those in need as part of national movement

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco resident Donna Ingenito started volunteering for Lasagna Love in Feb. of 2021 and now cooks at least one lasagna a week she delivers to someone in need.

"The whole premise is just the ability to share love and spread kindness one lasagna at a time for anyone in need, and need is a relative thing," she said. "It doesn't necessarily mean financial need. It could be emotional need. It could be health. It could be, 'I'm physically exhausted. I just had a baby, and I just can't get another meal on the table. I need some help.' Sort of, no questions asked."

This is an image of lasagnas from Lasagna Love and one of its volunteers Donna Ingenito.

Volunteers buy supplies, make lasagnas and deliver to those who requested them.

Lasagna Love, a national grassroots movement of kindness, connects neighbors through homemade food delivery.

"I live in a San Francisco apartment," Ingenito said. "I've got a little tiny galley kitchen, but I managed to make it work and as I'm putting (the lasagna) together, I'm thinking about the families that I'm going to be helping and the families that I'm going to be feeding, and it sort of propels me. It's a reward in itself."

Lasagna Love started in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. A mom wanted to help moms in her community, so she and her toddler started making meals and delivering to families in her neighborhood who were struggling emotionally, financially or just feeling overwhelmed.

It's grown into a movement all over the country, including in the Bay Area.

Ingenito, who is retired, is now volunteering as the local Lasagna Love leader for San Francisco.

"We've all been one or two paychecks away from being in a dire situation and so if I can do something to help somebody like that, it warms my heart," she said.

Ingenito said some people tell her it's the first home-cooked meal they've had in years.

"Sometimes, it just it literally brings me to tears," Ingenito said. "People are so grateful and so gracious."

Lasagna Love has delivered more than 250,000 lasagnas to families and more than 35,000 volunteers are helping.

She added they get 30 to 50 requests a week in her region and can fill most except about 10 a week. Then, they try to get to those in the next few weeks.

To request a lasagna or to volunteer, you can go to the organization's website.