MILPITAS, Calif (KGO) -- Fifteen contestants battled it out by showcasing their Lego building skills and Sam Suksiri was crowned the winner and titled Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center Bay Area.
RELATED: Milpitas man wins LEGO Master Builder contest at Great Mall
Suksiri described the upcoming Milpitas Legoland as the "ultimate indoor lego playground." He also shared his experience winning the Brick Factor competition and showed off his creativity on Midday Live.
You can join Sam in the fun when Legoland Discovery Center opens in April at the Great Mall.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Meet LEGO's new Master Model Builder of Legoland Discovery Center opening in Milpitas in April
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News