SF Zoo says Maki is happy to be home after burglary, shares photos of lemur relaxing

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Friday, the San Francisco Zoo shared that Maki the ring-tailed lemur is happily back with his primate pals after vanishing from his home during an alleged break-in earlier this month.
The zoo shared photos of 21-year-old Maki, relaxing in the Lipman Family Lemur Forest.
Maki returned to the zoo hungry and dehydrated Thursday, but zookeepers tell us he is getting stronger by the day after a week-long quarantine.
Maki was reported missing by the zoo on Oct. 14.
Zoo officials found evidence of a forced break-in, and believe the lemur was taken overnight.
On Oct. 15, a five-year-old boy named James Trinh and his classmates spotted Maki at Hope Lutheran Day School in Daly City and alerted the authorities.
The next day, police arrested 30-year-old Corey MacGilloway of San Rafael in connection with the alleged crime.
MacGilloway has been booked at the Marin County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.
