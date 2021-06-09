San Jose man details encounter with 'crying' boy before 7-year-old was found dead in Las Vegas

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A South Bay man believes he had an encounter with 7-year-old boy Liam Husted shortly before he was reported missing and ultimately found dead along a Las Vegas trail.

"I am devastated man, I feel so bad," says Ninous Tuman of San Jose.

Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was taken into custody Tuesday in Colorado. She will be booked into a Denver-area jail on one count of open murder, pending extradition to Las Vegas.

Authorities issued the nationwide arrest warrant on Monday. During a press conference, officials identified the 35-year-old mother as the suspect in her 7-year-old son Liam Husted's murder.

Tuman who lives at the San Jose apartment complex where Liam and his family may have lived says, he recognizes Liam and his mother. He believes he saw the two around two weeks ago. Tuman believes it was Liam who was either lost or left in a hallway by himself.

"As I walked outside of my apartment in the hallway I saw this kid crying, little kid, and he was crying really bad," says Tuman.

Authorities were contacted but two people, who appeared to be his parents, came to help and that was the end of it.

Tuman believes he should have done more and fears that whatever happened, may have happened after that.

