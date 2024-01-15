  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Former Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announces run for CA state treasurer in 2026 election

Bay City News
Friday, January 19, 2024 12:00AM
Former Oakland mayor announces run for CA treasurer in 2026 election
Former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced Thursday she has entered the race to become the next California state treasurer in 2026.
Bay City News

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Former Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf announced Thursday she has entered the race to become the next California state treasurer in 2026.

Schaaf served as mayor from 2015 to 2023.

Prior to that, she was an Oakland city councilmember, an economic development policy advisor to the city council, a spokesperson for the Port of Oakland and special assistant to Mayor Jerry Brown.

"I know how to couple progressive values with fiscal responsibility," Schaaf said in a news release. "As Mayor of Oakland, I managed a multi-billion-dollar budget, created Oakland's first Rainy Day Fund, and raised the city's credit rating to its highest on record."

MORE: 'No Party Preference' voters decline in California as political polarization increases, data shows

"As California's Treasurer, I'll bring my experience and passion to invest in a safe and sustainable future for all Californians," she said.

Schaaf said she's got endorsements from former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., State Senator Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin, among others.

She earned a bachelor's degree from Rollins College and a law degree from Loyola Law School.

Schaaf lives in Oakland with her husband Sal and their two children.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2024 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW