Reports of a Tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo. If you see it call 911. 98th Ave at Golf Links. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020

Tigers are all accounted for at the Oakland Zoo. They just checked and confirmed. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 1, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- On Sunday, the Alameda County Sheriff reported a tiger on the loose near the Oakland Zoo on 98th Avenue at Golf Links.Minutes later, the sheriff's office tweeted that all the tigers at Oakland Zoo were accounted for.