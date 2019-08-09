LIVE: Firefighters battling 3-alarm warehouse fire in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm warehouse fire at East 11th Street and 25th Ave in Oakland.Oakland police have requested for traffic control on all major streets surrounding the fire. The fire is adjacent to the 23rd Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-880.Two hook and ladders and three engines are fighting the fire.They are trying to stop the forward progress of the fire by containing the fire and not letting it spread to neighboring warehouses.The fire is likely to produce unhealthy air across East Bay Hills, especially around Piedmont. West wind pushing smoke east, according ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.