'Live with Kelly and Mark' taking the fun to Sin City for shows at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- The "Live with Kelly and Mark" team packed their bags and headed out West for a whole week of shows in Sin City.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas is the newest resort on the Las Vegas Strip. The space is more than 15 years in the making and is already proving it has been worth the wait.

"We've had an incredible first two months so far, beyond our expectations, the team has been incredible, very resilient," said President of Fontainebleau Development Brett Mufson. "A lot more to come which is exciting too."

That excitement ramps up when Kelly and Mark hit the stage for a week of shows.

"It's special for us because we got married in Vegas," Consuelos said.

Ripa said it really is a full-circle moment for them because they took a day off work to go to Vegas.

"We took a day off work, we went to Vegas, got married, and we had been guests on this here show back when it was Regis and Kathy Lee," Ripa said. "And the day before we flew to Vegas to get married."

Besides a visit to the chapel where they said "I do," the co-hosts will be the first live show to perform at the BleauLive Theater.

"Kelly, Mark and an amazing show, our beautiful theater, the design is amazing and we're just so excited to have them here to have the studio on and see it and show it off to the world," said Senior VP Entertainment at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Fedor Banuchi.

Guests won't be rolling the dice on a good time at the resort, which is why it was perfect for Kelly and Mark - because they always bring the fun.

Look for appearances from Lionel Richie, REO Speedwagon, Steve Aoki, Carrot Top, Lil Jon, Howie Mandel, Jim Gaffigan and more.

For those headed to see the shows, there are other must-sees before leaving the resort and Mufson says the food and beverage offerings are "next to nothing."

Chef Josh Capon showed off the signature smash burger at Capon's Burgers. He was asked how it feels to be bringing some New York flavor to Las Vegas.

"Well, not just Las Vegas, but the most beautiful property to open Las Vegas in the last 15 years," Capon said. "The Fontainebleau is on the map, and has the most extraordinary culinary program any hotel has ever seen, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

As for how the "Live" team plans to make their mark on the history of the resort?

"In New York, we are the city that never sleeps, and also on the West Coast, Las Vegas is the city-- they actually really mean it," Ripa said.

RELATED | From Wu-Tang Clan to Britney Spears and more: Las Vegas transforming through musical residencies