Girls Call the Shots With This Delicious Tasting, Low-Calorie, Tequila Made by Women

By Janel Andronico
That drink is too strong. That's too sweet. How many calories are in that? Does any of this sound familiar? Well, it sure did for the ladies behind 21 Seeds Tequila. So, they took matters into their own hands and developed a delicious, smooth tasting, low-calorie tequila made for women by women. They're not only filling a void in the industry, but they're also supporting and empowering women along the way. Now that's refreshing!
