be localish new york

Carhop service is making a comeback at this New Jersey restaurant

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, New Jersey -- Brownstone Pancake Factory is adjusting to the times and has turned to the 1950's style of dining to stay afloat.

The restaurant, known for its brunch items and over the top milkshakes, is offering a socially distant carhop service; serving clients their favorite meals on trays attached to their windows.

"We announced it on Instagram and we completely sold out, to the point that there was so much interest that it is reservation only," said Bobby Bournias, owner of Brownstone Pancake Factory.

In addition to their carhop service, the restaurant has also launched a DIY 'Brownstone Brunch Box', which includes: pancakes, waffles and all sorts of treats that allows customers to design their own brunch at home.

"Just seeing the family's pull-up, having our shakes, eating food, eating in their cars with their kids, it's their way of giving back to us and us giving back to them," said Bournias.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
englewoodcommunity journalistbe localish new yorkfamilywabcdessertslocalish show (lsh)neighborhood treatsbreakfastlocalishbe localishfyi diy drinksoriginals
BE LOCALISH NEW YORK
LI pizza joint offers boardgame pizza boxes and luxury car deliveries
Cardiac nurse gives back to fellow nurses with online business
Dance company offers free tranquility classes for healthcare workers
Sound Start Babies is helping children overcome hearing loss
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial service honoring George Floyd in Minneapolis: WATCH LIVE
WATCH TODAY: 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
These 7 CA counties still aren't allowed to join Phase 3 of reopening
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan: AP source
WATCH TODAY: San Jose mayor responds to protests
Vallejo police shoot, kill man after mistaking hammer for gun, chief says
George Floyd memorial services in Brooklyn | LIVE
Show More
George Floyd Bay Area live updates: Several protests planned in Bay Area today
LIST: Bay Area cities that have implemented curfews
Watch live: Demonstrations, briefings planned in Bay Area
White woman who called police on black man in NYC gets dog back
'Boogaloo' movement: 3 accused of plotting to terrorize protests
More TOP STORIES News