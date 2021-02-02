localish

Check out Austin's female-owned la Barbecue!

AUSTIN, Texas -- LeAnn Mueller, whose family is behind Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, never planned on opening Austin's la Barbecue. LeAnn has a successful career as a music photographer, shooting icons like Jay-Z, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Sheryl Crow, but she decided to open la Barbecue in 2012 as a tribute to her late father, Bobby. Currently located near Downtown Austin, LeAnn and her wife, Ali, treat customers to slow-smoked brisket, sandwiches, unique sides, and more. Customers like Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, and more have raved about their food, and it's their mission to show women belong in the male-dominated world of barbecue. You can visit la Barbecue's website at www.labarbecue.com, or follow them on social media @la_barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair
Trilogy Wand: 5 beauty functions in 3 easy steps!
Morgan Street Food Hall: A lifestyle dining concept
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: CA county tier changes, vaccine update
Why are people leaving CA? In-depth look at population shifts
Miss your friends? Here's what's now allowed in the Bay Area
2 CA counties move to less restrictive tiers
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Why it could take 4+ years for Kaiser to vaccinate CA patients
Show More
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
AUSD organizes mass COVID-19 testing in bid to reopen
Data shows every Bay Area county's COVID-19 status
Tesla recalling more than 130K vehicles to fix touch screens
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News