Cookie Art That's Almost Too Good to Eat

By Juan Carlos Guerrero
Kellie Knezovich is a self-admitted picky eater.

"I don't like the taste of cake. I don't like the taste of cupcakes. Cake pops, not a fan," said Knezovich.

What she loves are sugar cookies and she has turned the sweet treats into a canvas.

Her tools are royal icing, airbrushes, metallic colors and even a projector to create twirly patterns on each and every cookie.

Her designs can take hours, if not days, to create. They include detailed faces of dogs, colorful ice cream cones and elaborately decorated wedding rings.

If someone can dream it, she can bake it and decorate it.



Check out her work at Pretty Little Bakers.
