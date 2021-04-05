travel

Travel the world without leaving your car at this hidden spot in Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Hidden gem lets you travel around the world without leaving the ground

HOUSTON, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every part of our lives, including travel. Many have avoided planes over the last year, only traveling when necessary. But that doesnt mean the desire to go around the world, or just get out of the house, has diminished.

Dozens of people take part in plane spotting at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas every day. They park their cars at a park near the runways, getting an up-close look at planes taking off and arriving.

Some people come between shifts, others once a week, the most dedicated are there every day. Plane spotters say its a relaxing hobby to sit back and watch the world literally go by.

Many say its their version of travel since they dont feel comfortable leaving home at this time.

Not every airport has parks like this nearby, and these plane spotters say its the ultimate place to get away from reality.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonair traveltravelbush intercontinental airportcoronavirus pandemicall goodktrklocalish
TRAVEL
Vaccine passport: Here are places you may need one in the future
Couple stranded in Mexico after testing positive for COVID-19
Fully vaccinated people can travel again, says new CDC guidance
Why rental cars are so expensive
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Man verbally attacks SJ Chinese family with racist rant
WATCH TODAY: VP Harris, Gov. Newsom to tour Oakland facility
COVID-19 updates: 'Double mutant' variant found in Bay Area
City of San Francisco has just 3 COVID-19 ICU cases
Trial in George Floyd's death to turn to ex-cop's training | LIVE
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
How long does vaccine protection last?
Show More
Earthquake swarm, including 4.0 magnitude temblor, strikes near LA
Curry's Easter game shoes show support to Asian community
Stanford holds off Arizona 54-53 to win women's NCAA title
Man who lost 3 family members in CA mass shooting speaks out
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
More TOP STORIES News