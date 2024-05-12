Neighbors rally for Black San Francisco man targeted with racist dolls at his doorstep

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Neighbors in San Francisco rallied Saturday in support of a man who says he's received not one, but two racist deliveries on his doorstep.

People gathered in Alamo Square Saturday to show their love for Terry Williams.

He's lived in the area for years.

But last month, he told us he found a doll with a noose around its neck at his door, along with a piece of paper covered in so many slurs, we couldn't show it on TV or web.

Last weekend, Williams found another racist package with threatening language.

Williams says he's worried about safety but seeing so many friends have his back means a lot.

"It's hope in the neighborhood. I'm really happy," he said.

San Francisco police say they're investigating both incidents.

Williams and his neighbors are building a network of security cameras to help keep a closer eye on their area.