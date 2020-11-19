localish

Hinze's BBQ: Three generations of authentic Texas barbecue!

WHARTON, Texas -- For almost 50 years, Hinze's BBQ has been an institution in Wharton, Texas, serving up 100-percent pecan-smoked meats alongside its famous tangy sauce.

W.C. Hinze first opened his landmark barbecue joint along Highway 59 in 1973, and it quickly became a favorite of both locals and travelers. Over the years, all seven of his children worked at the restaurant, with his son Mike eventually taking over.

Though Hinze's has long been a Texas barbecue staple, the restaurant has also seen its share of challenges. In 2014, a pit fire swept through Hinze's, destroying the restaurant and forcing it to temporarily close. Following an outpouring of love and support from the community, Hinze's BBQ reopened a few months later, serving up all the same favorites customers have loved for decades.

"It's home. It's a great community," said current owner Mike Hinze. "The people are fantastic. We've had some ups and downs and through everything, the community has supported us. No matter what, they're behind us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartonabc13 plus el campo whartonbbqfoodtexasabc13 plusbe localish houstonktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Crossfit workout pays tribute to fallen Long Island veteran
The secrets of El Campo's Lost Lagoon
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Doll collection celebrates multiculturalism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom orders curfew in CA
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Small towns are the new face of COVID-19 pandemic
Hand count of Georgia presidential tally done, affirms Biden lead
Biden tells governors he'll help states overcome COVID-19
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Warriors' Klay Thompson has torn Achilles, will miss season
Show More
Military pay raise at risk in dispute over Confederate bases
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Oakland nonprofit crew cleans up, disinfects homeless camps
Bay Area hospitals 'gearing up for battle' amid COVID-19 surge
Map: Every COVID-19 testing site in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News