Mariachi Sirenas: Chicago's First All-Female Mariachi

Mariachi Sirenas are Chicago's first all-female mariachi band.

The band's name has a double meaning. "Sirenas" translates to sirens and mermaids. The Sirenas incorporate a mermaid look into the ensemble while sticking to traditional mariachi music.

"My favorite part, personally, is the opportunity to develop and experience sisterhood," said Erendira Izguerra. "These are my sisters, these are my coworkers, business partners and it's just beautiful to see that there is support among each other."
