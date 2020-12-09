Dads adopt 17-year-old son over Zoom

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. -- Growing up gay in the South, Chad Beanblossom never thought he would be able to start a family of his own. That's because as late as 2017, in some states it was perfectly legal to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt. Recently, Chad and his partner Paul welcome their first foster son, Michael, into their family.

Over 80 people attended the adoption ceremony, setting the record for the most attended Zoom adoption to date. But that's just the beginning of this story. Hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, OUTstanding features members of the LGBTQ+ community who are staying true to themselves and inspiring others along the way.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseelgbtqlgbtq prideadoptionlocalish show (lsh)localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
COVID-19 updates: TSA screened 1.2M at US airports Sunday
Biden delivers remarks on foreign policy, national security
Show More
CA has 2nd highest COVID-19 daily case rate in the country
House set to vote on Trump's $2,000 checks; GOP in a tough spot
Bust of Breonna Taylor vandalized in downtown Oakland
Stanford computer model predicts how COVID-19 spreads in cities
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News