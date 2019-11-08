New Jersey man grows massive, world record cornstalk thanks to a squirrel

Matt Jacovelli, 80, loves feeding animals in his Deptford Township, New Jersey backyard. Every day, he spreads kernels of corn and watches from his porch as critters feast.

Given all the kernels, he's pretty used to pulling weeds, but one kept growing - and it was something of a mystery.


"I'm not a farmer. It's just this freak accident here is giving us a lot of attention," said Jacovelli.

What he thinks happened is a squirrel took one of the kernels from his yard and buried it in his garden.

"We joked around and said, 'OK, let's let it grow,'" said Jacovelli.

After a while, he started to notice something unusual. There were several cobs growing from the same stalk.


"We started counting them and I think we got to 20. I said this is unbelievable! We may have this record," Jacovelli said.

To be exact, there are 29 cobs of corn on the single stalk. It's now the Guinness World Record.

"A normal cornstalk has one ear," explains agricultural expert Michelle Infante-Casella from Rutgers University. She certified the world record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deptford townshipworld recordlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union City veteran killed by drunk driver memorialized
Pittsburg students inspired by Lizzo song appear on 'GMA'
Family of victim in Orinda shooting to file lawsuit, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Murky mornings, pleasant afternoons through weekend
Several events to mark 1st anniversary of Camp Fire
Army recruiters to be honored for saving lives in Tanforan shooting
Trump to pursue raising age to buy e-cigarettes
Show More
Legend, Clarkson release PC cover of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 3 hours
Meet Perfect Pets, Bell Bell and Petey!
Survey says Fremont is least stressed out city in country
SoCal mom challenges district over son's use of cannabis oil
More TOP STORIES News