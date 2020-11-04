Pumpkin beer? How Saint Arnold Brewing came up with the popular Pumpkinator

HOUSTON, Texas -- Nothing says fall like leaves changing colors, pumpkin spice lattes, and pumpkin beer.

Saint Arnold Brewing's Pumpkinator, brewed in Houston, Texas, has won the honor of best pumpkin beer in the country.

People will even wait for hours in line to just to get a six-pack.

From the first year Saint Arnold Brewing tried it, it has sold out all across the city.

People will often turn their hunt to social media to find cases in stock at grocery or liquor stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfallsocietyktrkcraft beerlocalish show (lsh)beerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live Election Day results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Political, legal experts weigh-in after Trump sues 3 states
Protesters demand Twitter, Facebook do more to fight misinformation
Officers respond to reports of looting in San Lorenzo
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI
Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Bay Area health officials considering self-quarantine after travel
Show More
3 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Here's who donated in support and against each CA prop
Arrests made after fires set, clashes with police in NYC
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Why the presidential race hasn't been called in NC
More TOP STORIES News