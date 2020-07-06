New 40-foot mural becomes focal point at one of Chicago's largest patios

A Chicago hot spot that opened its doors to patrons earlier in June commissioned a mural to welcome patrons back.Recess at City Hall, located in the West Loop, claims to have Chicago's largest patio, with 14,500 square feet of outdoor space.After being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Recess was able to reopen in June.In celebration of its reopening, A.G Hollis, one of the owners of Recess, said they commissioned muralist Mosher to paint a 40-foot mural that inspires fun. Mosher has been an artist for over 10 year. He used his most famous characters to adorn the shipping containers at the venue.The restaurant was formerly a Ryder Truck facility.Mosher said he hopes his work speaks to the people of the West side of Chicago. "It's for the community and I want to reflect the community," said Mosher.