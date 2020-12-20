localish

Teacher makes Christmas dreams come true for her students with donated toys

A teacher from the South Side of Chicago is bringing Christmas cheer to her students with the help of her community!

Laura Quering is a third-grade teacher at Carter G. Woodson North in the Bronzeville community in Chicago's South Side.

For seven years, Quering has collected donated gifts to give to her students a week before Christmas.

Quering asked her community to help bring cheer to her students this year, and they were able to collect gifts for over 300 students this year.

The third-grade teacher asked her students to write down a Christmas list and were partnered up with a gift donor.

Many donors making the students' lists come true.

"The magic is in hearing them say, 'that's what I wanted!'," said Quering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobronzevillechristmas giftteachergiftschristmasall gooddonationslocalishwlsbe localishbe localish chicagotoys
LOCALISH
Record-breaking dogs unleashed
Lincoln Park ZooLights tickets sell out, free visits still available
Dive into the holiday spirit with NJ aquarium's Scuba Santa
Teen's non-profit brings holiday cheer to foster kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials investigate shooting at Milpitas' Great Mall
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
This week on ABC7 Bay Area app
Stimulus deal expected in 'a matter of hours,' McConnell says
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
17-year-old graduates from University of Houston
Show More
Bay Area yoga studio continues to defy state health order
TSA screens 1M over 2 consecutive days amid pandemic
Firefighters among 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine in Alameda Co.
Will holiday travelers arriving to Bay Area quarantine?
Apple to temporarily close all CA stores due to COVID-19 case surge
More TOP STORIES News