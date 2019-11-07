bite size

These Are the Secret Menu Items At Monty's Good Burger You HAVE to Try

Monty's Good Burger is a legendary, plant-based, Vegan, burger chain... but did you know they have a super-secret menu!? The secret menu items include, the dog pile fries, the dodgerberry shake and the cherry orange ice cream float. If you are feeling super adventurous add your tots or fries to your burger for a dog pile between the buns. Many of these menu items were created by customers so feel free to upgrade your favorite bite at Monty's and you may see it added to the secret menu permanently.



Check out more menu options here: montysgoodburger.com
Follow them on Instagram @montysgoodburger
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
echo parkbite sizeamerican foodburgerslocalish
BITE SIZE
These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
$375 8-Pound Meat Sandwich
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
Tunnel Tops Project in San Francisco kicks off second phase
Girls' Festival to be held in San Francisco this weekend
'Marvel's Hero Project' to feature 11-year-old boy's activism
'Ok Boomer': Viral insult casts light on generational divide
Show More
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
More TOP STORIES News