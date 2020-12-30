localish

This holiday light display has been turning heads for 35 years!

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -- This Light Display has been turning heads for 35 years!

The Martel's Christmas Wonderland has a walk-through display and 15-foot Ferris wheel.


The family starts putting up decorations on September 1st and every year they try to make it bigger and better. This year they made their debut on ABC's The Great Christmas Light fight taking home the $50K prize.


Watch more Philadelphia Localish videos anytime at https://6abc.com/localish or on our family of streaming apps (Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hamilton township (mercer county)wpvilocalishmy go to
LOCALISH
Holiday trains at Morris Arboretum keep traditions alive
Delaware girl hopes toy drive puts smiles on other girls' faces
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 variant found in SoCal, Newsom says
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
COVID-19 updates: New variant discovered in SoCal, Newsom says
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Newsom announces new plan to reopen in-person schools
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Massive cranes for Port of Oakland shipped into SF Bay
Show More
Scientists monitoring COVID-19 variant for impact on vaccines
California student's mural honors healthcare workers
Nurse gets COVID-19 after 1st vaccine shot, doctors weigh in
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Vacaville officer punches K-9 at least 10 times, witness says
More TOP STORIES News