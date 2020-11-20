SpongeBob's famous 'Krabby Patties' come to life as ice cream sliders in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- Fans of the famous SpongeBob SquarePants can now have a taste of the famous 'Krabby Patty" in New Jersey.
Using a secret formula, Jersey City's Milk & Cream Cereal Bar is bringing a piece of 'Krusty Krab's' signature dish in the shape and taste of an ice cream slider.
The 'Krabby Patty', which comes in a beautifully designed burger box, is topped with two vanilla cake buns, cookies and cream chocolate-dipped puck, white-chocolate shaped lettuce, strawberry jello tomato slices, and two special secret hidden pickles.
"Everyone loves SpongeBob! It's fresh and modern. We just got creative with our team and made something awesome for everyone to enjoy," said Cory Ng, owner of Milk & Cream Cereal Bar.
In addition to the 'Krabby Patty', customers can also enjoy a 'Pineapple Under the Sea' themed ice cream swirl or milkshake as well as an exclusive box set which includes six themed ice cream flavors like Plankton's Chum Bucket Full of Cherries, Squidward's Salty & Brittle, Patrick's Party like a Star, Mr. Krab's Mint Money Chip, and Sandy's Sea-Nutty as a Squirrel.
Ng and his team at Milk and cream are delighted to serve nostalgia in every bite bringing the fondest childhood memories to everyone who comes in to enjoy one of their many signature creations.
"It means the world for us to be able to bring fun things that we grew up on into life. We grew up on SpongeBob and the 'Krabby Patty' is one of the most coveted things in the cartoons, so for us to be able to bring it to real life and bring joy to people is the favorite part of the job," said Ng.
