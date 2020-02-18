Society

Purse lost in 1957 found in Ohio middle school, returned to owner's family

By
NORTH CANTON, Ohio -- A long lost purse found stuck between a set of lockers and a wall at an Ohio school is like a time capsule from the 1950s.

It was found in 2019 by a custodian making repairs at North Canton Middle School. It was discovered that the purse covered in dust belonged to Patti Rumfola, a former student who lost it in 1957.

Rumfola died in 2013, but the purse's contents gave her family a glimpse into what her life was like as a teenager at then Hoover High School.



It contained several black and white photos, makeup items, a comb, school supplies and a football game schedule.

The purse also held membership cards and 26 cents which became special keepsakes for her children.

The school said each of Rumfola's five children kept a penny from their mom's purse.

According to Rumfola's obituary, she graduated from the school district in 1960 and went on to become a teacher.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyohioeducationschoolhistoryteen
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
More TOP STORIES News