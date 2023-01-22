Bay Area grannies kick off the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year hip-hop dance, music video

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area dancing grannies is kicking off the Year of the Rabbit with hip-hop and an important message.

The Grant Avenue Follies dance troupe started in San Francisco's Chinatown in the 1950s. In 2021, ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim reported on their first rap, which was their way to speak out against the attacks on Asian Americans.

This sassy set of seniors are back just in time for Lunar New Year with a new song and music video "That Lunar Cheer." Clad in red costumes and gold jewelry, the group of women in their 60s through 80s dance and rap about Lunar New Year traditions.

The non-profit AARP and rapper Jason Chu are on the project. It's message celebrates hip hop's 50th anniversary and empowers those of any age.

