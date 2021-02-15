ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim calls for unity this Lunar New Year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lunar New Year is a time of fresh beginnings and optimism for the year ahead, which is what the Asian American community needs more now than ever.In the past 12 months we have battled hate and xenophobia spawned by the pandemic. But recently a new crisis has emerged, which has challenged my own mental fortitude as a reporter... and as a human being.Flooding my social media inboxes and then in our coverage on TV - Images and videos of senseless attacks on Asian Americans.This has shaken me and our community to the core. Many victims have been vulnerable seniors, but the wickedness knows no age.On Lunar New Year itself, a young woman was brutally attacked outside her Oakland home.As more of these tragic events unfold, there are signs of change.There's a new community liaison for the Asian American community in Oakland's Chinatown, who will report directly to the chief.Thousands gathered at vigils and rallies across the Bay Area, to come together in a time of crisis. Grassroots efforts to raise money for patrols and keep our streets safe.But there is a long way to go.So as we enter the Year of the Ox, we may not be celebrating with the usual parades and festivities.But what I have now, and perhaps you do to, is hope. That by supporting one another, whether it be something as small as lending an ear or speaking out... or something grand such as offering a reward or starting a movement.We can work together and make this Lunar New Year a time of renewal... for us all.- Dion Lim