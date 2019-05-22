Lyft adding panic button, other precautions to make ridesharing trips

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Lyft is taking action to address concerns about safety during ridesharing trips.

The San Francisco based company is now adding an "in-app" panic button for riders who need to call 911.

It is also adding an enlarged version of a driver's license plate number in the app, to help prevent passengers from getting into the wrong vehicle.

The moves come weeks after authorities say 21-year old Samantha Josephson was killed in South Carolina by a man posing as an Uber driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosouth carolinaunited stateslyfttransportationrideshareubertraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News