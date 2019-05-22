Lyft adding panic button, other precautions to make ridesharing trips

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- Lyft is taking action to address concerns about safety during ridesharing trips.The San Francisco based company is now adding an "in-app" panic button for riders who need to call 911.It is also adding an enlarged version of a driver's license plate number in the app, to help prevent passengers from getting into the wrong vehicle.The moves come weeks after authorities say 21-year old Samantha Josephson was killed in South Carolina by a man posing as an Uber driver.