Boy who found Maki the lemur to be honored at San Francisco Zoo

By ABC7 Digital Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Maki the ring-tailed lemur is back with his primate pals at the San Francisco Zoo after vanishing from his home during an alleged break-in earlier this month. On Friday, the boy that helped track him down is being honored at the zoo.

The celebration includes special guests like Mayor London Breed and State Sen. Scott Weiner, at 1:15 p.m. We'll be keeping an eye on all the fun over at the zoo; check back for updates afterward.

Maki was reported missing by the zoo on Oct. 14. Zoo officials found evidence of a forced break-in, and believe the lemur was taken overnight.

RELATED:5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from San Francisco Zoo

The zoo asked for the public's help finding Maki, and 5-year-old James Trinh answered the call. He spotted the lemur hopping around the playground at his school in Daly City.

The next day, police arrested 30-year-old Corey MacGilloway of San Rafael in connection with the alleged crime.

MacGilloway was booked at the Marin County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection to theft of SF Zoo lemur, police say

Maki returned to the zoo hungry and dehydrated, but zookeepers said he is getting stronger by the day after a week-long quarantine.

The zoo shared photos of 21-year-old Maki, relaxing in the Lipman Family Lemur Forest.
