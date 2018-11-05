@MarinSheriff confirms male suspect in custody after the shooting at Helen Vine Detox Center in San Rafael. Reported 3 staff members shot...two men and one woman. One man deceased. Developing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4GsMLaRwpG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 5, 2018

Still a lock-down--Silviera Parkway and Smith Ranch Road in #SanRafael following an early-morning triple shooting at Helen Vine Detox Center. One person confirmed dead. Paucity of new info. Awaiting more from @MarinSheriff #abc7now pic.twitter.com/dlBV0BjDSK — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) November 5, 2018

Our hearts are with the staff,clients and families affected at Helen Vine Recovery Center. We will post updates here as they become available. — Buckelew Programs (@BuckelewProgram) November 5, 2018

Marin County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a triple shooting overnight in San Rafael in the area of the Helen Vine Detox Center. One man is dead, a man and a woman were taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/XqihdqQNbN — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) November 5, 2018

In San Rafael, the Marin County Sheriff's office has now confirmed that it does have a suspect in custody following an early morning shooting that killed one man, and injured two others inside the Helen Vine Recovery Center, a non-profit institution treating addictions and mental issues in Marin County.The male suspect remains unidentified. Deputies have not said whether they captured him, or if he surrendered.In a press conference, this afternoon, the sheriff's department shared few other details.The shootings took place at 1:30 am inside the center as patients slept. Deputies confirm that the dead victim is male. Two others, a male and female, went to Marin General Hospital. They remain unidentified. The Sheriff's Department will neither confirm nor deny that the victims worked in the center as staff members.Nor do we know, yet, if the shootings took place in one room, or whether the suspect knew his way around and stalked his victims. The sheriff's department has not said how many shots were fired, or the type of weapon.