Suspect captured after 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at detox center in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
In San Rafael, the Marin County Sheriff's office has now confirmed that it does have a suspect in custody following an early morning shooting that killed one man, and injured two others inside the Helen Vine Recovery Center, a non-profit institution treating addictions and mental issues in Marin County.

The male suspect remains unidentified. Deputies have not said whether they captured him, or if he surrendered.


In a press conference, this afternoon, the sheriff's department shared few other details.

The shootings took place at 1:30 am inside the center as patients slept. Deputies confirm that the dead victim is male. Two others, a male and female, went to Marin General Hospital. They remain unidentified. The Sheriff's Department will neither confirm nor deny that the victims worked in the center as staff members.

Nor do we know, yet, if the shootings took place in one room, or whether the suspect knew his way around and stalked his victims. The sheriff's department has not said how many shots were fired, or the type of weapon.

