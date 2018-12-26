Man charged with throwing 2 dogs off balcony, killing elderly chihuahua

EMBED </>More Videos

A northwest suburban man was charged with a felony after allegedly throwing two dogs from a balcony, killing one of them, during an argument with his wife Tuesday in the West Town

CHICAGO --
A man accused of throwing his wife's dogs off a balcony in Chicago's West-Town neighborhood - and killing one of them - was charged with animal cruelty.

Police responded to a report of domestic battery Monday night in the 1200-block of West Grand Avenue.

Jerald Jeske, 51, of north suburban Park Ridge, allegedly got into an argument with his 55-year-old wife inside a car and slapped her twice. The fight continued outside after they got out of the vehicle, prompting someone to call 911.

"You love those dogs more than you love me," police said the man told his wife. "I'm going to kill those dogs."

Police said Jeske then grabbed his wife's keys, went inside her home and threw the two dogs off a second-floor balcony, police said.

One of the dogs, a 17-year-old Chihuahua, was found dead when police arrived. The other dog ran away and is still missing.

Jeske was arrested and charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

He appeared in Cook County court on Wednesday and ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail. His next court date is Dec. 31.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal crueltydogsanimals in perilpetsdogChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Authorities search for suspect who shot, killed Newman cop, suspect vehicle found
Family discovers body of man who died in South Bay crash
SF makes national headlines after NYT article wishes 'May your city never become San Francisco'
Report: holiday sales reach 6-year high
San Jose girl dies in fall from Arizona overlook
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Witness recalls hearing several gunshots, vehicle speeding off after officer was shot
Father and son use bed sheets to escape San Rafael fire
Show More
Residency requirements causing trouble for Real ID's in CA
What holiday trash can and can't be recycled
Oakland police recover patrol car stolen after Raiders game
Accuweather Forecast: Cold night with sunny, breezy day to come
Suspect vehicle found after police officer shot, killed in Stanislaus County
More News