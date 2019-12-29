Man gets 29 years to life for attacking Sonoma County deputies, barista

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who attacked two Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to 29 years to life in prison.

27-year old Sean Seeman was convicted of 12 felonies.

Officers say Seeman attacked a barista at a Forestville coffee shop in July of 2018, and then tried to drag her into a bathroom while holding a nail to her neck.

The victim fought back and was helped by a customer until Seeman was taken into custody.

Later in jail, he tried to stab a deputy with a homemade shank.

Prosecutors say he also "gassed" officers multiple times, a term for when an inmate throws feces or bodily fluids at staff.

A few months later, on September 17th, he attacked another deputy and tried to grab his gun while being escorted to court, authorities said.

Seeman's convictions include attempted sexual assault with a weapon, attempted kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault, commercial burglary, attempted murder of a peace officer, several counts of gassing, and obstructing law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties, according to a release from the Sonoma County District Attorney.

In addition to the sentence, Seeman was ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Bay City News contributed to this report.
