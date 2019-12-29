Man gets 29 years to life for attacking Sonoma County deputies, barista

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who attacked two Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies has been sentenced to 29 years to life in prison.27-year old Sean Seeman was convicted of 12 felonies.Officers say Seeman attacked a barista at a Forestville coffee shop in July of 2018, and then tried to drag her into a bathroom while holding a nail to her neck.The victim fought back and was helped by a customer until Seeman was taken into custody.Later in jail, he tried to stab a deputy with a homemade shank.Prosecutors say he also "gassed" officers multiple times, a term for when an inmate throws feces or bodily fluids at staff.A few months later, on September 17th, he attacked another deputy and tried to grab his gun while being escorted to court, authorities said.Seeman's convictions include attempted sexual assault with a weapon, attempted kidnapping for purposes of sexual assault, commercial burglary, attempted murder of a peace officer, several counts of gassing, and obstructing law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties, according to a release from the Sonoma County District Attorney.In addition to the sentence, Seeman was ordered to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.