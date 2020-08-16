Pets & Animals

Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia -- An Australian man punched a great white shark, so he could save his wife from an attack.

Mark Rapley and his wife Chantelle Doyle were surfing at a beach on Saturday when a 6-1/2 foot to 10 foot shark attacked Doyle. She was bitten on her right leg.

Doyle was able to jump back on her board, but Rapley paddled to her side and attacked the shark.

"When you see the mother of your child, and your support, everything that's who you are, so you just react. You just 'get off that calf,' that's all I could think," Rapley said.

Rapley said he jumped onto the surf board that his wife was on, to "leverage punches sort of down onto (the shark)."

He added his wife was in good spirits in the hospital but said there was a long road to recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssurfingbeacheswoman injuredsharkswoman attackedu.s. & worldshark attackviral
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm brings lightning, rare thunderstorms to Bay Area
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Lightning sparks several brush fires across Bay Area
Storms causing large power outages around Bay Area
Incredible video shows lightning across Bay Area
Track lightning strikes on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat continues while rare thunderstorms move north, east
Show More
SF police chase ends in deadly crash
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
Extreme heat wave bakes Bay Area
President Trump's brother Robert dies in New York hospital
Power restored for customers impacted by PG&E's rolling blackouts
More TOP STORIES News