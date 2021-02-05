Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown

Wu and Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.
They recently held a Clubhouse discussion to propose solutions and Wu put up an additional $15,000 reward for a July 2020 incident where an Asian woman was set on fire in Brooklyn.
The pair are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce on their efforts and a press conference is expected early next week.
