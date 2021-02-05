Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu offer $25K reward after 91-year-old shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the man Oakland police say is responsible for shoving a 91-year old man to the ground in Chinatown and attacked a 60-year old man and 55-year old woman the same day.

Wu and Kim have teamed up before to raise awareness to crimes targeting and happening in Asian American communities.

RELATED: 84-year-old killed after horrific daytime attack caught on video in San Francisco

They recently held a Clubhouse discussion to propose solutions and Wu put up an additional $15,000 reward for a July 2020 incident where an Asian woman was set on fire in Brooklyn.

The pair are working with the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce on their efforts and a press conference is expected early next week.

