#Breaking: Road rage shooting on I-680 entering Pleasanton. One man hit after multiple shots fired into this vehicle. There’s a gunshot hole in the passenger door. @CHPDublin investigating. No suspect info yet. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/6iO8fp0tc9 — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 15, 2018

The CHP is investigating a possible road rage incident after someone shot into the side of a car on Interstate-680 in Pleasanton, hitting a passenger Friday evening. The incident spanned several cities from Fremont to the border of Livermore.CHP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or what led up to it to call them. As of late Friday night, they did not have a description of the shooter or vehicle involved.Friends of the victim say the shooting was random while CHP says it may have been road rage.The driver of the victim's car finally pulled off eastbound Interstate-580 at El Charro Road. A bullet hole was visible in passenger side door of the grey sedan. CHP officers on scene say multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.The passenger who was shot, a man in his early 20's according to friends, is expected to survive. He was conscious when taken from the scene to a local hospital.The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with officers and was unharmed.CHP says it all started as some sort of altercation on northbound Interstate-680 at Mission Boulevard in Fremont. They first got calls around 6:45 p.m. The possible road rage incident continued on the freeway with shots being fired somewhere on I-680 near Bernal Road in Pleasanton.For a time CHP did rolling shutdowns of northbound 680 to search for bullet casings and evidence. It snarled traffic during the evening commute.The victim's friends who arrived on scene say the two men were traveling from San Jose home to Stockton following work.If you saw anything CHP would like to hear from witnesses.